CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCMP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 27.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,653,000 after buying an additional 403,767 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,516 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 386,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials stock opened at $180.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.32. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

