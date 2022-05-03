Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 206.44% from the stock’s current price.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

CHRS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 31,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,867. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.20. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

