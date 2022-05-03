Color Platform Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $255.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $439,143.73 and $255.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,532.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.40 or 0.00743275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00192150 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

