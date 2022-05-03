ColossusXT (COLX) Price Down 71.6% This Week

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 65.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 71.6% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012372 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003075 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,686,190,009 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

