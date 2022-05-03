Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TCFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

TCFC stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. 23,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

