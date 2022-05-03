Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 6,800 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE:H traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.50. 79,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,484. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on H. Macquarie upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.