Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of COIN traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $123.51. 231,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,576. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.32. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $111.80 and a one year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

