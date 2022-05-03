Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in XPeng were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPeng by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,129 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in XPeng by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in XPeng by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,617,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in XPeng by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 205,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,750,824. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 5.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

