Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,500,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Republic Bank by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,638,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,440,000 after purchasing an additional 338,690 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.50. 42,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,035. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

