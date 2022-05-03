Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,606 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 380.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,202 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,405,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,901 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 450.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 794,641 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $11,515,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 134.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 524,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.67. 390,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,271,224. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.