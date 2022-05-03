Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Altria Group by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 748,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 524,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Altria Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,780,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,051,000 after purchasing an additional 503,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. 379,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,470. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

