Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 12,745 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYV traded down $5.39 on Tuesday, reaching $99.49. 111,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,098,771 shares of company stock worth $123,832,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

