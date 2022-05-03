Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 2,250 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 837,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,786,372. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

