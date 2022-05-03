Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,950 ($24.36) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.36) to GBX 2,100 ($26.23) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($21.49) to GBX 1,750 ($21.86) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,455.75.

CMPGY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 224,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,773. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Compass Group Company Profile

