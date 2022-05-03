CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Lp Bleichroeder Buys 63,332 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 63,332 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $494,622.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,058,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,080,196.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 5,736 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $42,905.28.

On Monday, April 25th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 45,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $326,250.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 54,593 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $416,544.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 38,465 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $294,257.25.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,683,171.81.

Shares of CMPO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 94,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,467. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPO shares. B. Riley started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

