Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,234,000 after acquiring an additional 430,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,695,000 after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. 3,628,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,454. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

