Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at $427,646.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $994,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,600. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.40. 372,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $141.38 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.01.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

