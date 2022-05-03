Condor Capital Management Acquires New Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $59.79. 61,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,162. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

