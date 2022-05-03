Condor Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $232.17. 145,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,731. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.68 and a 200-day moving average of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

