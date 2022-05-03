Condor Capital Management Grows Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Shares of LFUS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $236.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.02. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

