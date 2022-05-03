Condor Capital Management Has $202,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Condor Capital Management reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.71. 198,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

