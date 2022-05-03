Condor Capital Management Purchases 210 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 378,733 shares of company stock valued at $51,995,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571,633. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.78. The stock has a market cap of $317.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

