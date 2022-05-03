Condor Capital Management Purchases 942 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.06% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,630,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,622,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. 6,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,135. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12.

