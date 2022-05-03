Condor Capital Management Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $1,488,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 306,152 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,767,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 148,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,645,008. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $183.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

