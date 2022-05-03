Condor Capital Management Sells 4,727 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2,493.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.38.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $120.30. 43,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $108.31 and a one year high of $201.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

