Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 14,349 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $161.08. The stock had a trading volume of 50,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,912. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.92.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $1.145 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

