Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,162,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 89,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,072,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,057,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,661,000 after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,765. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,062. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.