Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 81.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 32,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.22. 1,207,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,596,456. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.