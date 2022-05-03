Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $9.86 on Tuesday, reaching $634.66. 29,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $714.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $824.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $610.00 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

