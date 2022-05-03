Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 49,216 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 51,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 7,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.09. 261,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,735. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

