Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 49,473 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after acquiring an additional 273,455 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,146,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 229,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,353. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $195.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.74.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

