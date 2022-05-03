Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $100.33. 527,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,252,106. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $236.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

