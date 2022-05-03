Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $65.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.