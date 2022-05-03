Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 525,413 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 193,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 454,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 117,858 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

TX traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.40. 72,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $1.12. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.93%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

