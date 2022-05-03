Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,704,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,440,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,538,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JLL traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.70. 14,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,578. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

