Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) will post $17.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $17.20 million. Consolidated Water also posted sales of $17.10 million in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $72.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $74.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $77.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO remained flat at $$10.63 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 392,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

