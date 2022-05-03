Contrasting Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) & Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Overstock.com alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Overstock.com and Kidpik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Overstock.com currently has a consensus target price of $95.29, suggesting a potential upside of 163.00%. Given Overstock.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Kidpik.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Overstock.com and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com 14.56% 18.98% 12.50% Kidpik N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Overstock.com and Kidpik’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $2.76 billion 0.63 $389.37 million $7.99 4.53 Kidpik $21.83 million 0.79 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Kidpik on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. The company also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Market Partner, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Kidpik (Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells girls' and boys' apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrication; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, and hair goods. The company serves its customers through its retail website, kidpik.com; Amazon; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. Kidpik Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.