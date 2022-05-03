Contrasting United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Microelectronics and Navitas Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 2 3 1 2.57 Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88

United Microelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential downside of 10.32%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $18.57, indicating a potential upside of 157.58%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Microelectronics and Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $7.70 billion 2.63 $2.00 billion $0.96 8.48 Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 37.31 -$152.68 million N/A N/A

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 28.39% 24.98% 14.80% Navitas Semiconductor N/A -480.74% -19.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Navitas Semiconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

