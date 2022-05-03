Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 703,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at about $19,045,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 26,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 195,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,772. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

