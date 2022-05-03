Convex Finance Trading Down 12.8% This Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $15.68 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $22.82 or 0.00059213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00221362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002034 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 183.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.24 or 0.00475513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039361 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,921.84 or 1.84042483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 89,322,065 coins and its circulating supply is 60,292,760 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

