Coreto Reaches Market Cap of $1.62 Million (COR)

Coreto (COR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Coreto has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $10,005.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coreto has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00220850 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002030 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 220.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.84 or 0.00482598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00039332 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,189.45 or 1.82267028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.