Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $17,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after buying an additional 561,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after buying an additional 399,459 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,464,000 after acquiring an additional 117,704 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Corteva by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after acquiring an additional 678,522 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

