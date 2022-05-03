Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Shares Down 1.5%

Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 117,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 174,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOR. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,139,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Corvus Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,383,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corvus Gold by 2,663.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Corvus Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.