Costamare (CMRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Costamare alerts:

CMRE stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. 4,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.47. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Costamare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Costamare by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costamare by 18.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Costamare by 112.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Costamare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare (Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.