CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,706 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of CoStar Group worth $67,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

