CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSGP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,461. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

