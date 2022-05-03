Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.92, but opened at $30.00. Coterra Energy shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 116,019 shares traded.

The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Barclays increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.23.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

