Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

COWN stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. Cowen has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $677.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cowen by 289.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cowen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cowen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cowen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

