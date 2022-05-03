CPI Card Group (PMTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PMTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. 626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.43. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

