Credit Suisse Group Boosts Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Price Target to €220.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from €217.00 ($228.42) to €220.00 ($231.58) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €230.00 ($242.11) to €234.00 ($246.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €240.00 ($252.63) to €230.00 ($242.11) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at 202.58 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of 187.13 and a 52-week high of 246.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 208.55.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

